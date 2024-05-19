‘Singham Again’ shooting at Zaina Kadal

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, May 18: Bollywood star Ajay Devgan was spotted today in Old City’s Zaina Kadal area, filming a scene for Rohit Shetty’s upcoming film, ‘Singham Again.’

While the shooting location was off-limits to both the public and the media, some images still surfaced, and locals gathered, trying to catch a glimpse of the actor.

Director Rohit Shetty and actors Ajay Devgan and Jackie Shroff are in Kashmir for the final phase of filming the movie.

The scene being shot included a chase sequence followed by a fight between Ajay Devgan and Jackie Shroff, leaving onlookers in awe.

Reports also stated that the trio engaged with local officials and conducted location surveys as they prepared for the action-packed sequel.

Earlier, Shetty met with the Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, at Raj Bhavan in Srinagar to discuss various matters.

Locals who witnessed the filming from a distance remarked that seeing it firsthand was an entirely different experience, especially catching a glimpse of stars they had only seen on television.