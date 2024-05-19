DGP reviews security arrangements for LS Polls in Karnah

Excelsior Correspondent

KUPWARA, May 18: The Director General of Police (DGP) RR Swain today visited the border area of Karnah in order to conduct a comprehensive review of the security arrangements put in place for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

He was accompanied by ADGP Law and Order, Vijay Kumar, DIG NK Range, Vivek Gupta and SSP Kupwara Shobhit Saksena.

While reviewing the security preparations, the DGP assessed the deployment strategies and discussed measures to address potential challenges in maintaining law and order.

He also held a Darbar at Police Post Teetwal where he interacted with the jawans and officers and listened to their concerns in order to boost their morale.

Meanwhile, the DGP RR Swain also visited Sharda Temple at Line of the Control (LoC) Teetwal.

As per a statement, this was his visit to the LoC. Earlier, DGP Dilbag Singh visited Sharda temple when it was under construction.

After being received by Committee members Ajaz Khan and Joginder Singh at the temple, DGP Swain offered prayers and prayed for the peace in the region.

Sapna Kotwal, Nodal Officer media was also present on the occasion.

On conclusion of his visit, the DGP was greeted with a Sharda Shawl and presented with a copy of a book on Sharda authored by Ravinder Pandita.