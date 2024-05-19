People’s participation in polls strong message for New Delhi: Mufti

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, May 18: People’s Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti today said that peoples’ participation in the elections is a strong message to New Delhi that they are opposing the Government of India decision of scrapping Article 370 and 35A.

Mufti said that the active participation of people in the elections is a strong message to New Delhi, opposing the August 2019 decision that revoked Jammu and Kashmir’s special status.

She pointed out the high levels of unemployment, exorbitant power tariffs, and overcrowded jails filled with Kashmiri youth as indicators of the prevailing misgovernance.

She asserted that voting is the most powerful tool available to the disenfranchised people of Jammu and Kashmir to challenge this misrule.

During a series of roadshows in north Kashmir’s Watrgam, Rafiabad, Kralgund, Poshpora, Trehgam, Kawari, Awoora, and several other areas, the PDP President highlighted the substantial support the PDP is currently receiving.

Mufti said that the BJP-led administration is fearful of this support, and that the PDP continues to hold a significant place in the hearts of the people despite attempts to weaken the party by poaching over 40 senior leaders.

Shas appealed to the Union Government to refrain from interfering in the ongoing electoral process in Jammu and Kashmir, emphasizing the importance of allowing the elections to proceed freely and fairly here, as they do in other parts of the country.

She urged Centre to ensure that the elections in Jammu and Kashmir are conducted with the same fairness and integrity as in other regions of India. She stressed the need to avoid pre-poll rigging and to cease intimidating the electorate and officers involved in the election process.

“Today, the situation is that the proxy parties of the BJP, which are coercing people, threatening people, and spending huge sums of money, are misinforming the Union Home Minister,” she said.

“I want to request those officers who come from the Pahari belt that you are courageous people. Jammu and Kashmir is witnessing trying circumstances. For God’s sake, do not mount the torments for the already troubled people of Jammu and Kashmir. Please remain steadfast, remain neutral, and we are here for you and will not allow anyone to hound you or intimidate you”, she added.

She criticized the BJP’s proxy parties for using coercion, threats, and financial incentives to influence the election.