Saffron brigade’s divisive policies weakening India’s pluralistic ethos: Farooq

Excelsior Correspondent

POONCH, May 18: Stating that saffron brigade’s alleged divisive policies were weakening India’s pluralistic ethos and social harmony, National Conference President Dr Farooq Abdullah today said that India Alliance, on the other hand, is working to ensure justice and rights to the people living in wide stretch starting from Lakhanpur to Leh.

He said this while addressing two back to back election rallies in Surankote and Poonch towns canvassing for party candidate Mian Altaf Ahmed Larvi. The convention in Poonch was organised by YNC Provincial President Jammu Ajaz Jan.

Accusing the ruling BJP of disturbing social fabric in the country, Dr Farooq said that India Alliance strongly advocates restoration of brotherhood prevalent before the inception of Modi Government, which manipulated to bring in discord among different communities for petty political gains.

He alleged that the saffron brigade holds expertise in creating wedge among different communities making the country weak by giving air to things which are detrimental to communal harmony and bonhomie among people.

“Mangal Sutra remark by the BJP leadership has brought to fore its communal tinge and therefore people should understand the ploy as soon as possible, and support India Alliance to help them come out of the morass gifted by the party in power in the centre,” he added.

While addressing, Mian Altaf said that during the NC’s rule in J&K, the party stood with poor strata of the society, ensured inclusion of far flung areas into developing segments, brought in policies for youth, facilitated people through doorstep services, fortified health sector, created robust civic infra and made vibrant changes in education sector.

He alleged that all this is missing under the present Government as the party in power has a different agenda to divide and rule. He vowed to make all possible efforts to safeguard secular fabric and ensure due rights to the people.

NC Provincial President Rattan Lal Gupta urged the people from all shades of life to rise above the party politics and vote for India Alliance to ensure good governance and provide fair deal to all without any discrimination on the basis of religion, region or linguistic differences.

Raman Bhalla, Working President Indian National Congress, said that the J&K is all set to make history by giving all its seats to India Alliance as BJP and its ilk have lost relevance in the region due to hypocrisy and numerous political misadventures.

Ajaz Jan alleged that the present Government has cheated the people of J&K by stalling all the development works undergoing during the time of earlier regimes.

Others present there, included Ab Ghani Malik former Minister and Zonal President Reasi-Udhampur; Javed Rana, Zonal President Pir Panjal, Khalid Najeeb Soharwardi, Dr Mumtaz Bukhari, Hardeep Singh Bedi, former MLA Choudhary Akram, Shahnawaz Hussain DDC Member, Riaz Ahmed DDC Member, Mumtaz Bajaj, Ex Chairman MC Surankote Tariq Manhas.