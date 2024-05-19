JPDCL fails to provide uninterrupted power supply to industrial units: BBIA

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 18: Bari Brahmana Industries Association (BBIA) has alleged that JPDCL has failed to provide uninterrupted power supply to the industrial units in Bari Brahmana Industrial complex.

An urgent meeting of BBIA was held today under the presidentship of Lalit Mahajan in presence of Tarun Singla-senior vice president, Ajay Langer- vice president, Viraaj Malhotra- general secretary, Rajesh Jain- secretary and Vivek Singhal- treasurer BBIA and other members to discuss the issue regarding the unscheduled power cuts for the power supply from BBI Grid Station of Bari Brahmana since last few days.

During discussion, members present in the meeting raised serious concern towards the prolonged and frequent unscheduled power cuts in the supply of Power to Industrial units of Bari Brahmana since last few days, resulting in huge financial losses reported by the Member units working in Industrial hub of Bari Brahmana inspite of the fact that Department is collecting nearly Rs. 175 crores annual revenues from the Bari Brahmana Industrial Complex.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Power supply from the Grid Station BBI of Bari Brahmana Industrial area gets frequently switched off without any intimation and when contacted the concerned officials, it was conveyed to us that due to fault in the 220KV/132KV Hira Nagar-Bishnah-Miransahib-Bari Brahmana Line in last few days, the power supply remained affected whereas, the Department have provision to shift the Power supply from Gladni Grid Station in case of any prolonged in the restoration of Power Supply to BBI Grid Station.

Moreover, it was intimated by the JPDCL officials that the Distribution Transformers of Grid Station also heat-up resulting tripping in frequent Power supply to Industrial Units inspite of the fact that the Department has spent crores of rupees for the up-gradation of Grid Station in the past. It is feared that the position may get worse in coming days due to rising of temperature as the Department has failed to take preventive measures to avoid the disruption in Power Supply during summer season.

It is also a fact that JPDCL is committed to supply uninterrupted Power supply to Industrial Units of Jammu & Kashmir but it is unfortunate to note that the Power Supply from BBI remain suspended which shows the lack of coordination between the Departments handling the Power Supply to Industrial Units resulting Industrial Units suffering very badly and their production always depends upon the mercy of the Grid and System and Operation Wing of the Power Development Department who impose frequent Power cuts without any intimation to the unit holders resulting huge production as well as financial losses to the Industrial units engaged in the manufacturing Steel/Plastic and other related products and also the Units spending huge amount on the purchase of diesel to run their units on DG Set in case of unscheduled Power cuts.

BBIA requested the Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha, H. Rajesh Prasad, Principal Secretary, Power Development Department and Vikas Kundal, Managing Director, Jammu Power Development Corporation Ltd., to intervene into the matter with the directions to the concerned Chief Engineers of Grid and System & Operation, Wings of Jammu to ensure 24- hours power supply to the Industrial units of Bari Brahmana.