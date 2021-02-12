Simran, Yadav win gold as India’s good run continues in Dubai World Para Athletics GP

DUBAI: Indian para-athletes continued their good show at the 12th Fazza International World Para Athletics Grand Prix event, winning five medals, including two gold, on the second day of the competitions here on Friday.

Simran clinched the gold in women’s 100m T13 final, clocking 12.74 seconds. This was her second international medal after the China Grand Prix in 2019.

Neeraj Yadav won the other gold for India in men’s discus throw F55 event with an effort of 35.49m.

Yadav, who is an Asian Para Games gold medallist in javelin, finished ahead of Ignas Madumla Mtweve (35.49m) and Iran’s Paralympic medallist Hamed Amiri (27.25m). (AGENCIES)