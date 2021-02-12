Teacher attempts to throw acid on female colleague, case filed

POONCH: Police on Friday filed a case, a day after a teacher alleged that a fellow teacher made an attempt to throw acid on her and decamped with her gold chain in Poonch, officials said.

Station House Officer SHO Mendhar Manzoor Kohli told that police filed the case (FIR 43/2021) under section 326B (Voluntarily throwing or attempting to throw acid), 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 382 (theft on property) following a complaint by the woman teacher (name withheld) against the school teacher.

A resident of Balakote Tehsil Mendhar, the male teacher who has been identified as Zaffar Iqbal Khan, allegedly made an attempt to throw the acid at the lady teacher near Gohlad village of Mendhar of Poonch on Thursday.

The teacher who also allegedly snatched a gold chain from the woman is absconding, the officials said.