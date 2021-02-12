Creation of health ID under NDHM not mandatory for citizens: Ashwini Choubey

NEW DELHI: Creation of a health ID under the National Digital Health Mission (NDHM) is not mandatory for citizens, Minister of State for Health, Ashwini Choubey, informed Parliament on Friday.

On August 15, 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the NDHM, following which NDHM pilot mode was launched in the Union Territories of Chandigarh, Ladakh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Puducherry, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep.

The budget allocated for the NDHM for 2020-21 is Rs 30 crore, Choubey said in a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha. (AGENCIES)