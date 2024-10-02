Shutdown in Ladakh against detention of Wangchuk, others

Petitions filed in Delhi HC

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 1: Complete bandh was observed in parts of the Union Territory of Ladakh today in protest against detention of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk and other leaders and activists of the UT accompanying him at Singhu border in New Delhi while he was leading month-long ‘Padyatra’ to the capital from Leh in favour of four-point agenda.

Markets remained closed and traffic was also off the roads at most of the places in Leh district. However, in Kargil district, business establishments were shut while traffic plied normally.

Many organizations came out in support of Sonam Wangchuk and described his detention along with others as “illegal” saying he was leading peaceful `Padyatra’ which was scheduled to conclude at New Delhi on October 2 coinciding with Gandhi Jayanti.

Protest rallies are also planned in some parts of Ladakh tomorrow.

A massive protest was organized in Leh by religious organizations and members of the Apex Body against the detention of ‘Pad Yatris’.

Call for shutdown in Leh and Kargil was given by Leh Apex Body, Kargil Democratic Alliance and other religious organizations of Ladakh.

A mammoth public gathering at NDS Ground was addressed by different religious leaders and Apex Body members. They called the detention as unacceptable and raised slogans against the Delhi Police and the Union Government.

Later, a rally was taken out from NDS Ground to the DC office in Leh, where a socio-religious delegation submitted a memorandum to the Deputy Commissioner of Leh, demanding the release of all detainees by this evening. They warned of intensifying agitations in Ladakh if the detainees are not released immediately.

Meanwhile, Chairman of the Hill Council Leh, Tashi Gyalson, and BJP Ladakh president Stanzin Phunstog, flanked by party leaders have expressed their solidarity with the `Pad Yatris’ who had been detained at the Delhi border.

Addressing a press conference, Gyalson said that he has already taken up the issue with the Delhi Police.

Wangchuk started the month-long Ladakh to Delhi called ‘Delhi Chalo’ Padyatra on September 1, intended to draw the attention of the Government of India towards Ladakh’s demands, which include Statehood, implementation of the Sixth Schedule, establishment of a Public Service Commission, and the creation of an additional Lok Sabha seat for Ladakh.

The ‘Padyatra’ was organised by Apex Body of People’s Movement for Sixth Schedule for Ladakh with support from Kargil Democratic Alliance.

Meanwhile, Wangchuk and several Ladakhis launched an indefinite fast today after being detained during a march to the national capital.

According to a senior police officer, 150 people from Ladakh along with Wangchuk have been kept in custody at four police stations at the outskirts of Delhi — Bawana, Narela Industrial Area, Alipur and Kanjhawala.

A representative of the protesting group said that those who have been detained went on an indefinite fast at the police stations.

Wangchuk and those accompanying him were detained by Delhi Police at the Singhu border on Monday night for violating prohibitory orders when they tried to enter the national capital to press for their demands.

Wangchuk was under detention at the Bawana police station along with his supporters since 2.45 am Monday. An officer said that police can keep a person under detention for 24 hours.

The officer said that the Ladakh activist may be released in the midnight, but he will again be requested not to enter Central Delhi as prohibitory orders have been imposed in the area.

“If Delhi Police does not allow us to go to the Gandhi Smriti tomorrow, we will continue to sit at police stations even after we are released,” he said.

Meanwhile, in New Delhi, Petitions were filed in the Delhi High Court on Tuesday against the detention of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk and several others at the Delhi border.

A habeas corpus petition was mentioned before a bench of Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela for listing on October 3 by a lawyer for Wangchuk’s “next friend”.

The court agreed to list it on that day if the plea is in order, saying that it has already allowed a request for listing in another petition concerning the detention.

A habeas corpus petition is filed seeking direction to produce a person who is missing or illegally detained.

Two other writ petitions, filed by social activist Azad, who said that he works closely with Wangchuk and the Leh Apex Body, and lawyer Mustafa Haji, the legal advisor to the Body, also assail the order of the Delhi Police prohibiting assembly of five or more “unauthorised” people as well as protests in various parts of the capital, including the border, from September 30 to October 5.

Haji’s petition was mentioned for listing before the Chief Justice’s bench by lawyer Vikram Hegde before it rose for a lunch break.

Refusing to list the matter today itself, the court agreed to list it for hearing on October 3, if it is in order by 3.30 pm.

The two petitions seek an order directing the release of those detained as well as permission for the group to peacefully enter Delhi to raise their concerns.

The Congress has slammed the Government over the detention of Wangchuk and several other Ladakhis, with Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi terming it as “unacceptable” and saying Prime Minister Narendra Modi would have to listen to Ladakh’s voice.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said the “arrogance of the Modi government”, consumed in power, has detained a group of citizens from Ladakh peacefully marching to Delhi.

In a post on X, Gandhi said, “The detention of Sonam Wangchuk ji and hundreds of Ladakhis peacefully marching for environmental and Constitutional rights is unacceptable.”

The former Congress chief also asked why elderly citizens were being detained at Delhi’s border for standing up for Ladakh’s future.

“Modi ji, like with the farmers, this ‘Chakravyuh’ will be broken, and so will your arrogance. You will have to listen to Ladakh’s voice,” Gandhi said.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra hit out at the Government, saying the propaganda machinery’s “world’s most powerful” Prime Minister is “so weak” that “he got scared” of a few protesters.

Noting that Wangchuk and more than 100 of his companions were coming to Mahatma Gandhi’s Samadhi on foot from Ladakh and were detained at the Delhi border, she asked, “Is Delhi a dictator’s fortress where the common people cannot enter.”

“Is it a crime to demand to save the environment and restore democracy?” Priyanka Gandhi said.