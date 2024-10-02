For Ist time in many decades, people of Jerda situated close to IB cast votes in own village

Privileged to have first-ever ‘AC Tourist Bunker’

Mohinder Verma

JERDA (RAMGARH), Oct 1: There was festivity like atmosphere in this last village close to International Border (IB) with Pakistan in Ramgarh Assembly constituency of Samba district because for the first time in many decades the villagers exercised their democratic right in their own village and without facing the hassle of covering four to five kilometers distance to reach the Polling Station.

Click Here To Join Daily Excelsior on WhatsApp And Get Latest News

Moreover, neglected on most of the fronts, Jerda is now a privileged village to have first-ever ‘Air-Conditioned Tourist Bunker’ with facilities of small library and television and if remained successful from border tourism point of view this model is likely to be replicated in other border areas.

Jerda is situated just 750 meters from the International Border and have a total of 798 voters—415 males and 383 females. Till last Parliamentary elections, these villagers used to cover four to five kilometers of distance up to Khour Slarian to cast their votes despite the fact that Election Commission of India (ECI) guidelines are very clear that no voter should cover more than two kilometers distance to reach the Polling Station.

“Earlier we used to cover unduly long distance for casting votes that too by arranging whatever possible mode of transportation on our own just because Polling Station facility was not available in our village due to security concerns as International Border is just few meters away”, former Sarpanch of the village Mohan Bhatti told EXCELSIOR.

Just before the announcement of Assembly elections 2024, the villagers through Mohan Bhatti and other elderly persons approached the District Election Officer (DEO) Samba and highlighted the necessity of establishing Polling Station in Jerda. Thereafter, decision was taken to establish Border Polling Station at Jerda as this requirement meets the guidelines of the Election Commission of India.

“We are grateful to the former District Election Officer Abhishek Sharma and present DEO Rajesh Sharma that finally we are casting votes in our own village”, said Mohan Bhatti and other villages, adding “this day is nothing less than a festivity for us as this decision has relieved us of hassle of covering four to five kilometers of distance to exercise our democratic right”.

Considering the sensitivity of the area the Polling Station was established just near the Border Bunker so that in case of any misadventure from across the International Border the safety and security of voters as well as polling party can be ensured.

“People are enthusiastically coming forward to cast votes. We too are happy to facilitate them in this festival of democracy”, said Booth Level Officer Girdhari Lal.

As per the officers, Jerda was the only village which remained out of the consideration during the previous Polling Stations rationalization exercise for the unknown reasons. Finally, after many decades they received the facility of casting votes in their own village, they added.

When asked about the issues, which were in their mind while casting votes, the villagers said, “we understand that being close to the border it is but obvious that we ought to face some difficulties but we want the Member of Legislative Assembly from Ramgarh to raise all our issues vociferously in the House and make serious efforts to resolve the same”.

They alleged that Border Area Development Programme (BADP) funds were not properly utilized in their village for the unknown reasons. “We have come to know that these funds were diverted to other areas and we hope that MLA will make efforts to bring facts to the fore and ensure utilization of funds in the deserving areas”, they added.

Not only Polling Station, this village too have received first-ever ‘Tourist Bunker’, which is having facilities like Air-Conditioner, Television, small library and some fitness equipment. “This concept has been introduced just keeping in mind the promotion of border tourism”, an officer said, adding “if this model becomes successful there is every possibility that model will be replicated in other border areas”.