Shopkeeper arrested with illicit liquor

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 11: Bakshi Nagar Police arrested a shopkeeper along with illicit liquor.

As per police sources, on reliable information regarding sale of illicit liquor, a team from Police Station Bakshi Nagar led by SHO Inspector Ravi Kant conducted raid in a shop and arrested the shopkeeper along with 10 bottles of illicit liquor.

The arrested person was identified as Sandeep Singh, son of Sansar Singh, a resident of Village Kalasa Chack Marh District Jammu. He was selling liquor in the Bakshi Nagar area to the people for wrongful gain.

A case under FIR Number 78/2021 under Sections 188 IPC and 48 F Excise Act has been registered at Police Station Bakshi Nagar and investigation started.