Power shut down

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 11: In order to carry out various upgradation/repair works, the power supply to Kunjwani, Bandhu Rakh and Arjun Vihar shall remain affected on May 12 from 08 am to 01 pm.

Similarly, the power supply to Bandhu Rakh shall remain affected on May 12, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18 and 19 from 08 am to 01 pm.

Likewise, the power supply to Ekta Vihar shall remain affected on May 19, 20, 21 and 22 from 08 am to 01 pm.

Meanwhile, the power supply to Greater Jammu shall remain affected on May 12, 14, 15, 16 and 17 from 08 am to 01 pm.

Similarly, the power supply to Industrial area, PHE, Muthi, Barnai, Green City and their adjoining areas shall remain affected on May 12 from 09 am to 01 pm.

Likewise, the power supply to Dumi, Thathi, Pargwal, Channi Tanna, Rajpura, Bhalwal, Bharat, Bhalwal Mairpur, NS Pura Rajpuras, Najwal Kanachak, Sumi, Sobka, Sua No.-1, MES Domana, Rajouri Line, Army Area, Lale-Da-Bagh, Kullian, Simbal, Badyal, Abdullian, Rangpura and adjoining areas shall remain affected on May 12 from 10 am to 03 pm.