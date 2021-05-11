15 bovine animals rescued, three arrested

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 11: Jhajjar Kotli and Gharota Police rescued 15 bovine animals and arrested three persons.

As per police sources, teams from Police Stations Jhajjar Kotli and Gharota laid nakas in their jurisdictions and intercepted two vehicles bearing registration numbers JK02AD-5527 and JK12A-3919.

During checking, police team rescued 15 bovine animals from the vehicles and arrested three persons, who were identified as Riaz Ahangar, son of Ghulam Ahmad of Brarigan, Shangas District Anantnag, Mohammad Fareed, son of Sher Mohammad of Sarana and Jahangir Hussain, son of Feroz Din of District Poonch.

It is pertinent to mention that accused arrested by Police Station Gharota also produced a forged order issued by DM Rajouri.

Cases under FIR Numbers 72/2021 and 37/2021 were registered at Police Stations Jhajjar Kotli and Gharota respectively and investigation started.

The arrests were made by SHO Jhajjar Kotli Inspector Rajesh Khajuria and SHO Gharota Inspector Khyati Maan Khajuria under the supervision of SP Rural Sanjay Sharma.