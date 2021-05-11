3 posted as I/c CEOs

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 11: Government today posted three officers as Incharge (I/c) Chief Education Officers (CEOs) in School Education Department.

According to the order, Rashpal Singh (Principal, DIET Ramban) has been transferred and posted as I/c CEO Kishtwar while Ashok Kumar (Principal, DIET Kishtwar) has been posted as I/c CEO Doda with additional charge of Principal, DIET Kishtwar. Further, Vinod Kumar Koul (I/c CEO Ramban) has been given additional charge of Principal, DIET Ramban.