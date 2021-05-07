Shop, tourist shed, washroom damaged as land caved in

*4 labourers escape unhurt

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 7: A shop, tourist shed and washroom were damaged as land caved in near Indira Chowk here today.

As per reports, land near Indira Chowk caved in resulting into damage to a shop, tourist shed and washroom.

While speaking, a shopkeeper said that wall of toilet complex constructed by Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) near Indira Chowk got damaged in October last year and the matter was informed to JMC.

Click here to see video

“Despite repeated request to the JMC, no action was taken to repair the damaged wall. Today morning, the adjoining land of the toilet complex caved in, resulting into heavy loss to me”, he added.

A shed and toilet complex constructed by the JMC also got damaged, the shopkeeper said and demanded appropriate compensation for the loss he suffered due to negligence of the JMC.

“In the incident, four labourers also escaped unhurt and they were timely alerted by the people”, the shopkeeper added.

Another lady shopkeeper demanded construction of concrete shops for them as they are paying rent to the JMC. “We are now living under fear of getting our shops damaged too and we demand construction of concrete shops as we pay regular rent to the JMC”, she added.

Councillor of the area also reached the spot and assured to take up the issue with the Mayor and Commissioner of Jammu Municipal Corporation.