J&K Bank CMD hands over compensation cheques to kin of deceased ATM guard

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 7: J&K Bank Chairman and Managing Director, R K Chhibber today handed over cheques amounting Rs 20 lakh to the kin of the ATM Guard Raju Sharma who was killed while performing his duties.

The compensation of Rs 20 lakh was contributed by the employees of J&K Bank as a mark of camaraderie, support and consolation with the bereaved family.

“J&K Bank is a closely knit large family where everyone is emotionally connected to each other. Here everyone takes pride in sharing the joys and sorrows of each other. I thank the employees of our organization for coming forward and contributing to this cause wholeheartedly,” said the visibly emotive CMD.

“This compensation pales in comparison to your sufferings by losing a dear family member. It is a humble gesture from our side,” the CMD told the bereaved family who thanked the J&K Bank management and its employees for their helping hand.

The CMD handed over the cheques to the kin of the deceased guard which included the parents, spouse and two minor children in presence of Zonal Head Jammu Central 1 Shareesh Sharma, Former state president & Ex minister BJP Sat Sharma, District President BJP Munish Khajuria, Mandal President BJP Raveesh Mengi, District General Secretaries BJP Advocate Karan Sharma and Reetiz Khajuria, Security Incharge J&K Bank Zonal Office Jammu Rajeshwar Charak besides other bank officials at the Zonal Office Jammu lawns.

It may be recalled that ATM guard, Raju Sharma was killed while performing his duties at Nanak Nagar Jammu in January, this year.