Oxygen Concentrators being sent in all districts of UT: Dr Gautam Mengi

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 7: Amidst country battling an unprecedented viral apocalypse, the Jammu Kashmir Prant unit of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has joined efforts with Sewa Bharti and other organisations to provide relief to COVID patients, their relatives and frontline workers in the union territory of Jammu Kashmir.

The Jammu and Kashmir Prant unit of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh has made arrangements for 106 new Oxygen Concentrators for the treatment of corona patientsin different districts of UT.

This was disclosed by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s Prant Sah Sanghchalak Dr. Gautam Mengi Krishna during meeting at the Prant Sangh Headquarter in Keshav Bhawan.

RSS Prant Karyawah Dr. Vikrant Sharma and Sah Prant Karyawah Avtar Krishan also present on the occasion.

Dr. Gautam Mengi said that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, along with various allied organizations and Seva Bharati, are engaged in service activities in the second wave of the Corona epidemic.

Keeping in view the current situation in this direction, Oxygen Concentrators has been arranged for corona infected people. Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s Prant Sah Sanghchalak Dr. Gautam Mengi said that RSS volunteers in all the districts of Jammu and Kashmir have been involved in relief work.

The RSS volunteers are taking care of all the people suffering from corona infection through various means. Apart from infected people in Isolation, if everyone in their family is infected, the Swayamsevaks are also making arrangements of food for such people.

He also elaborated that various service activities are also going on in different areas of UT through Sewa Bharati.

Dr. Mengi further said that the country and the state of Jammu and Kashmir are currently going through a crisis due to the corona epidemic, so all people should follow the necessary guidelines to avoid corona infection. Especially, now it has become necessary to wear a double mask, differentiate between each other and wash hands from time to time, incorporating sanitizer etc. into your routine, suggested the RSS leader.