Army commemorates 50 yrs of 1971 Indo-Pak war

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 7: To commemorate 50 years of a decisive victory in the Indo- Pak war of 1971 as `Swarnim Vijay Varsh’ and pay tributes to the selfless supreme sacrifices of brave hearts, the eternal Victory Flame, “Swarnim Vijay Mashaal” is now traversing the sector which witnessed some of the fierce and bloodiest battles.

The victory flame was received by Brigadier Rajeev Kaul at Pallanwala.

The `Swarnim Vijay Mashaal’ was carried to the at Selanwali village, the residence of `Veer Nari’, Pushpa Devi, wife of Late Lance Naik Gullu Ram who sacrificed his life fighting bravely for the Nation in 1971 war. As a mark of respect on behalf of Crossed Sword Division, the Brigade Commander presented a souvenir to the `Veer Nari’.

In a series of functions, a solemn wreath laying ceremony was organised at Brigade War Memorial, Pallanwala. The Swarnim Vijay Mashaal’s journey through villages in and around Pallanwala formed a positive impact on the youth of the area and motivated them to join Indian Army to serve the Nation. The local populace including veterans of the area expressed their gratitude to the Indian Army for this initiative.