LG discusses Covid preparedness with senior Army officials of Northern & Western Commands

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 7: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha today discussed Covid preparedness and containment measures with the GOC-in-C, Northern Command, Lieutenant General Y K Joshi and senior Army officials from Northern and Western Commands at Raj Bhavan.

Lieutenant General S. Hari Mohan Iyer, Chief of Staff, Northern Command and Major General Neeraj Gosain, GOC 26 Div were present in the meeting.

While appreciating and lauding the ongoing efforts of the Army in providing necessary support in form of Covid care hospitals, the Lt Governor asked the senior Army officials of Northern and Western Commands to explore the possibility of enhancing the capacity at 100-bedded Covid care facilities to 200 beds with oxygen support.

The Lt Governor further asked the officials of Northern Command to collaborate their efforts with Western Command to augment the 100 beds capacity of Covid-19 centre at Army Public School Domana, Jammu to 200 beds.

He assured that J&K government will provide every possible assistance and resources to the Army for enhancing the already existing Covid care facilities in the UT including medical infrastructure, equipment, and oxygen supply.

The senior Army officials apprised the Lt Governor about the efforts put up by the Army in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir to combat the pandemic including Western Command’s 100-bedded Covid care centre at Army Public School Domana in Jammu; 250-bedded Covid hospital in Kashmir’s Rangreth area jointly operationalized by Chinar Corps and Civil Administration.

It was informed that treatment of Covid positive cases is also being done at Military hospitals after the referral of Civil Administration.

BVR Subrahmanyam, Chief Secretary; Arun Kumar Mehta, Financial Commissioner, Finance Department; Atal Dulloo, Financial Commissioner, Health and Medical Education; Nitishwar Kumar, Principal Secretary to the Lt Governor also attended the meeting.