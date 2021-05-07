International Quds Day observed in solidarity with Palestine

Excelsior Correspondent

KARGIL, May 7: The last Friday of the Holy month of Ramazan ul Mubarak (Jummat ul Vida) was observed as ‘International Quds Day’ in solidarity of Palestine by following all COVID-19 SOPs and guidelines on the call of Imam Khomeini-the founder of the Islamic Republic of Iran, here today.

Limited people participated in the Friday prayer of Jummat-ul-Vida with maintaining proper social distancing.

The procession was carried out after the Friday prayer under the leadership of chairman Guardian Council Imam Khomeini Memorial Trust Kargil which was started from Jamia Masjid Kargil and concluded at Hussaini Park by passing through the various routes of the main bazaar Kargil.

The procession was addressed by various renowned speakers at different venues including Isna Ashriya Chowk Kargil and Hussaini Park Kargil. The speakers condemned the human rights violation in Palestine, Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan, Nigeria, Pakistan Bahrain, Yemen, Saudi Arabia and other parts of the world.

Later, the function was concluded with the burning of effigies.