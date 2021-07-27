Shooting of ‘Lal Singh Chaddha’ wrapped in Kargil

Excelsior Correspondent

KARGIL, July 27: As actor-producer Aamir Khan and his ‘separated’ wife Kiran Rao today wrapped the shooting of their film ‘Lal Singh Chaddha’ in Kargil, LAHDC Kargil and the District Administration hosted a dinner to the team of the movie.

The dinner was organized at the residence of Deputy Commissioner Kargil as a token of love and gratitude towards the team of Lal Singh Chaddha. Chairman/Chief Executive Councillor (CEC) LAHDC Kargil Feroz Ahmed Khan, Executive Councillors Punchok Tashi and Mohsin Ali along with DC/CEO LAHDC Kargil Santosh Sukhadeve and SSP Kargil Anayat Ali Chowdhary were present on the occasion.

Bollywood superstar and ace actor Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao, who were present on the occasion, said that they were extremely touched by the warmth and the love they received in Kargil. Khan appreciated the proactive cooperation received from the local public as well as the District Administration during the entire period of the shooting in Kargil. He thanked DC Kargil, the local administration, the local council and the public.

Interacting with the actor-producer, CEC Kargil said that exploration of newer locations for shooting films go a long way in promotion of tourism for the natives. He wished the team of Lal Singh Chaddha all the very best for their upcoming film. He said that the LAHDC Kargil has extended and will further extend all possible support to all films shooting in the district.

Pertinent to mention here that Lal Singh Chaddha, an adaptation of the acclaimed 1994 American film Forrest Gump, is wrapping up their one month long shooting for the film in Kargil.