CRPF celebrates Raising Day

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 27: Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) celebrated its 83rd Raising Day today all over the country.

Raised on July 27, 1939 in Neemuch (M.P) as Crown Representative Police, this Force has displayed numerous examples of courage, patriotism and national service, in the past 83 years. From the first year of its inception, this Force started fulfilling responsibilities assigned to it. In 1949, the Force was rechristened as Central Reserve Police Force and has evolved today as a Force indispensable for the internal security of the nation.

In a series of events that were held throughout the day, the inaugural program was tribute to the martyrs of the Force wherein CRPF officers and personnel paid floral tributes to the martyrs at ‘Shaheed Samaarak’ at CRPF Group Centre Bantalab, Jammu. Chief guest of the program, PS Ranpise, IG CRPF Jammu Sector visited the Quarter Guard along with Bhanu Partap Singh, DIG, GC Bantalab where he took the salute.

Thereafter, a special record was made by him in the visitor’s book of the Quarter Guard, and brief about the importance of “CRPF” Foundation day and apprised personnel about the glorious history of the Force and urged them to keep on working with full dedication, sincerity and commitment. On this occasion, a plantation drive was also organized.

All senior officers and CRPF personnel planted saplings of Peepal with the coordination of Peepal Saves People Foundation Trust. Preetam Singh, president of Peepal Saves People Foundation Trust has a significant contribution in this plantation drive who has provided a large number of saplings for plantation.

During the program, IG also awarded DGs Discs and Commendation certificate to the officers and personnel who had perform their duty and role exemplary. In the program organized at Group Centre Bantalab, PS Ranpise, Jammu Sector, Bhanu Pratap Singh, DIG CRPF Jammu, NK Yadav DIG J&K Zone and Rajinder Prasad DIG CRPF Jammu Range were also present.

CRPF Raising Day was also celebrated in Group Centre Kootah (Hiranagar) in which chief guest of the program DevendraYadav DIG paid floral tributes to the martyrs of the Force at ‘Shaheed Smaarak’. After that saplings were planted by officers and personnel of Group Centre Hiranagar.