Cloudbursts in Kargil at two villages, mini hydro power project damaged

Kargil-Zanskar road closed, NH through

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 27: Two cloudbursts occurred in Kargil district in the Union Territory of Ladakh today damaging a hydro power project and some houses but there were no casualties or injuries.

First cloudburst took place at village Khangral, about 60 kilometers from Kargil on Kargil-Leh National Highway while the second occurred at Sangra, about 40 kilometers from Kargil in Sanku division on Zanskar road.

Click here to watch video

Chief Executive Councilor (CEC)-cum-Chairman of Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) Kargil Feroz Khan told the Excelsior that mini-hydro power project at Sangra in Sanku division suffered damage in the cloudburst.

Kargil-Zanskar road was closed due to the cloudburst, Khan said.

He added that men and machinery have been dispatched to Sangra as well as Khangral to help in restoration of the damages caused by cloudbursts which led to flash floods in the areas.

“Presently, the situation is well under control and from both the villages where cloudbursts occurred, no casualties or injuries have been reported,” the CEC said.

Reports, meanwhile, said that some houses have suffered partial damage in cloudburst at Khangral on Kargil-Leh National Highway. However, the Highway is through.

Re-opening of Kargil-Zanskar road is expected shortly.

The CEC LAHDC Kargil said electricity supply hasn’t been affected due to cloudbursts.

“All people in both the villages are safe,” he added.

Panic gripped the villagers following cloudbursts at Khangral as well as Sangra and people rushed towards heights. However, they returned after the water level receded.

While some of the officers from civil and police administration have already reached the spot, others will be visiting the affected villages tomorrow to assess the situation.

People recalled that major cloudbursts in Kargil have occurred after a long time. However, they said, it was good to see that the cloudbursts didn’t cause much damage in the villages as neither any lives were lost nor houses suffered major damage. According to them, few houses were partially damaged at Khangral.

Water level rises in Kishtwar villages

Several families were shifted to safer places in Gulabgarh and Bounjwah areas of Kishtwar because of sudden rise of water in Chenab and suspected cloudburst.

Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar Ashok Sharma told the Excelsior tonight that due to landslide in river Chenab at Padibagh in Gulabgarh, water in the river was blocked and when the debris melted, water level rose suddenly endangering the population living on the banks.

About 60 families have been shifted to safer areas, Sharma said.

He added that cloudburst was suspected at Bounjwah as water level rose sharply in Kalnai Nullah.

Six families have been shifted to safer areas.

“So far, there have been no reports of casualties or damage. However, our teams have rushed to the spot for rescue and action, whatever required,” the DC Kishtwar said.