Shobha Yatra of Lord Krishna taken out in Ghagwal

Excelsior Correspondent

SAMBA, Sept 3: A Shobha Yatra of Lord Shri Krishna was taken out today on the occasion of Shri Krishna Janmashtami in Ghagwal.

The Shobha Yatra was organized by Shri Narsingh Temple Committee. The Yatra started this morning from Shri Narsingh Temple complex. It passed through Raguchak, Malani and Lala Chak villages and after resting at Rajpura Ram Temple, returned to Shri Narsingh Temple complex via villages Sanura, Randhwal, Jatwal and Tapyal.

Arrangements for food and drinks were also made by the local people at various places on the way of the Shobha Yatra, which was flagged off jointly by District Development Council Chairman Keshav Dutt Sharma, District Deputy Commissioner Abhishek Sharma and SSP Benam Tosh.

The idol of Lord Shri Krishna was decorated with flowers in the Shobha Yatra. Children, women and men participated enthusiastically in the Shobha Yatra and enthralled everyone by singing bhajans and kirtans all the way.

DDC Ghagwal Suresh Kumar Falli, BJP leader Rashpal Verma, BDC Chairman Vijay Tagotra, Rajesh Kaka, Happy Jasrotia and BJP leader Jangveer Singh Sambyal were prominently present on the occasion.

Shri Narsingh Temple Committee organizes Shobha Yatra, Jagran and a grand fair every year on the occasion of Shri Krishna Janmashtami. A grand fair is being organized in the temple premises on 7th August, in which lakhs of devotees are expected to come.