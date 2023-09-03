Lithium will prove a game changer in J&K: Vikramjit

10th Ram Sahai Memorial Lecture

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 3: Indian Institute of Public Administration, JK Regional Branch organised 10th Shri Ram Sahai Memorial Lecture on “Revitalising Entrepreneurial Ecosystem in J&K” which was delivered by Vikramjit Singh, Commissioner/Secretary to Government Industries & Commerce Department J&K.

B R Sharma, State Election Commissioner and Chairman, IIPA JKRB presided over the function.

While delivering the lecture, Vikramjit Singh said that Government of Jammu & Kashmir is committed to revitalize the entrepreneurial ecosystem through various innovative strategic and policy measures, which will enable the flow of finance for all types of industrial units, and create facilitating conditions for large scale units to come to J&K.

Substantiating his arguments with various data-points, he was of the view that agriculture, tourism, power, IT and logistics sector should be exploited by encouraging the youth to create start-ups. He also said that Lithium “White Gold” Reserve in J&K will be a game changer and bring in new opportunities.

B R Sharma while paying homage to Ram Sahai said that he was a visionary and a passionate entrepreneur who had the ability to network and negotiate for a larger common good for J&K. While speaking on the theme, he said that the environment in J&K is conducive for entrepreneurs and it is only through the joint effort of government and other stakeholders that the opportunity can be fully leveraged. He suggested that regular stakeholder consultation workshops should be organized to fine tune the policy.

KB Jandial, Director (Seminars), IIPA JKRB paid glowing tribute to Late Sahai. He said that as a founding member of the branch, Sahai has made immense contributions towards bringing the issues of trade and commerce to the forefront and this memorial lecture is organized every year to carry forward his legacy by deliberating on issues of relevance to the industry.

Rahul Sahai in his concluding remarks said that J&K has immense potential for socio- economic development through entrepreneurship. He laid emphasis on entrepreneurial education and skill development. He further said access to capital, supporting infrastructure, networking opportunity and create conducive environment can surely make J&K an attractive hub of entrepreneurship. He acknowledged IIPA for organizing this memorial lecture in memory of his father every year.

Earlier, Prof Alka Sharma, Secretary, IIPA JKRB delivered the formal welcome address and the proceedings were conducted by Dr Anil Gupta, Joint Secretary. The progamme was attended by over 100 eminent citizens, members of IIPA, family members of Late Ram Sahai including Khalid Jahangir MD JKTPO, Tejwant Singh Reen, Chairman Federation of Industries, Lalit Mahajan, president BBIA, Neeraj Anand, president CTF, Rakesh Gupta, Ex- president CCI Jammu, Manish Gupta, secretary general CCI Jammu, Rajesh Jain, Parveen Pargal, president Laghu Udyog and Sanjay Bansal, Chairman Federation of All India Vyapar Mandal, Jammu.