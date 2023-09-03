Journalists undergoing Defence Correspondents Course reach Jammu

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 3: The 2023 edition of Defence Correspondents Course (DCC), a three weeks course conducted by the Ministry of Defence for select journalists from regional and national media houses, arrived here today for their most exciting part Forward Area tour.

The DCC, headed by Col Amitabh Sharma, PRO (Defence) Jaipur and Nodal Officer of the course were received by Tiger Division and PRO Jammu. The aim of DCC tour in Army leg is to build a pool of journalists at all levels who understand the Armed Forces and are cognizant of the domain when reporting on stories relating to the Army and CI/CT environment.

During the one week Forward Area attachment, the participants will be addressed by subject matter experts from within the Army. They will acquaint the journalists with various aspects of the Indian Army including humanitarian assistance and disaster relief and the organisational structure of the Army. The participants will also visit Line of Control.

Today they visited Balidan Stambh at Jammu. The visit was conducted under aegis of Tiger Division.

The primary objective of the DCC is to foster a stronger connection between the media and the military, equipping journalists with an understanding of the Armed Forces. This understanding is crucial when reporting on stories related to the defence environment, ensuring accurate and informed coverage.