DGP visits Rajouri, Poonch; reviews security

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 3: The Director General of Police (DGP), Dilbag Singh, today visited Rajouri and Poonch in Jammu to review the security in the frontier border districts.

He had meetings with police and Army officers, along with AIG (Training/Policy) PHQ, JS Johar.

A statement said that these meetings happened at B G Brigade Headquarters in Mendhar, Poonch, and at Kalakote in Rajouri.

In Mendhar, Poonch, there were officials like DIG Rajouri-Poonch Range Dr Mohammad Haseeb Mughal, Army Commander Brig Deepak Nayak, CO Sambhav Sagar, SSP Poonch Vinay Kumar, and others.

The Kalakote, Rajouri meeting included Madhusudan Guru, CO 63 RR, DIG Rajouri-Poonch Range Dr Mohammad Haseeb Mughal, ASP Nowshera, Rafi Giri, and other officers.

During these meetings, the DGP looked into the security situation in these areas, like attempts by unwanted people to get in, illegal drug trade, and drones coming from the border.

He asked for more security checkpoints on different routes and stronger control over these areas.

He also stressed using modern technology and good information to watch what’s happening at the border and nearby to stop illegal activities.

The DGP praised the police and other security forces for working together and asked them to keep it up, especially in Rajouri and Poonch.

He also mentioned setting up more police and army posts near the border to stop bad activities from across the border.

The top cop also talked about stopping drug dealers because outsiders use them to harm our young people.

He thanked the police and others for working together against terrorism and said he hopes they’ll keep working together to make Jammu and Kashmir free from terrorism.

He also talked about some incidents where certain groups of people were targeted, saying that bad people try to harm our unity.

He asked for strict actions to stop these incidents and said we need to use better information and technology to stop them.

He said good things about the local police for catching terrorists and thanked the civilians, especially the Village Defense Guards (VDG), for helping in anti-terrorism actions.

The Army and police officers told the DGP about the security situation and what they’re doing to stop terrorism.