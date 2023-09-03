Cong becomes only choice of people in J&K: Vikar Wani

JKPCC welcomes newly inducted leaders

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 3: An impressive function was held by the Pradesh Congress Committee, at PCC headquarters Shaheedi Chowk Jammu in which PCC president Vikar Rasool Wani along with working president Raman Bhalla and other senior leaders of the JKPCC formally admitted and welcomed the prominent leaders who recently joined Congress party in New Delhi.

Click here to watch video

They alongwith hundreds of their supporters in the form of rally carrying party flags reached PCC office Jammu amidst raising of slogans in favour of Congress Party.

Yogesh Sawhney, Balwan Singh, Manmohan Singh, Vinod Sharma, Indu Pawar, Pawan Raina , Shashi Sharma, Shiv Kumar Sharma and party leaders of DCC, Frontal organizations, Mahila Congress, INTUC, PYC, NSUI and BCC assembled at Shaheedi Chowk to welcome the new entrants who alongwith their supporters arrived at Congress headquarters from TRC-Residency Road raising slogans in favour of Congress leadership.

JKPCC chief Vikar Rasool Wani while welcoming them to the Congress party said that AICC president Mallikaarjun Kharge accepted the suggestion of Pradesh Congress Committee in consultation with AICC Incharge J&K Rajni Patil and AICC general secretary I/C Organization KC Venugopal, to admit those who were desirous of joining Congress party to serve the people of the state and strengthen the unity and integrity of all regions of J&K. Wani claimed that in view of the emerging political scenario, Congress is fast emerging as the only choice of people because of its progressive policies, democratic and secular values being strengthened by the party.

Working president Raman Bhalla said that Congress has emerged a vibrant force in all regions of the state and the joining of more and more important leaders from political parties that Congress would win with thumping majority in forthcoming ULB elections. Stating that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India, he asserted that there is no place for politics of exploitation and negativity.

The leaders who formally joined Congress include -Yash Pal Kundal (Ex-MLA), Haji Abdul Rashid (Ex-MLA), DDC Member TS Tony, Naresh Gupta (EX-MLC), Sham Lal Bhagat (Ex-MLC),Nirmal Singh Mehta, Santosh Majotra, Hima Bhat, Rajni Sharma, ML Chalotra (OBC leader) and others.

Meanwhile, Congress activists led by senior JKPCC Raman Bhalla and Yogesh Sawhney today took out on-foot march from New Plot to Amphalla Chowk in protest against the installation of Smart Meters, delaying decision on Sarore Toll Plaza and widow/old age pension.

Congress leaders and activists were raising slogans against BJP and the UT Administration for ignoring sentiments of the people of Jammu region and taking anti-people decisions. They said that people will teach a lesson to BJP for its arrogance and anti-people and anti-youth decisions.