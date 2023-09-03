Freedom fighters, martyrs receive due respect under Modi: Col Mahan

Statue of Shaheed Mast Ram unveiled

Excelsior Correspondent

BASOHLI, Sept 3: A statue of `Amar Shaheed’ Mast Ram of village Mandla, in Basohli was jointly unveiled by Major Gen Shiv Kumar Sharma (Retd), president of the `Forum for Awareness of National Security’, J&K, and former Board Member of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, Commandant EME School Vadodara, along with Dr Vikrant Sharma, Sang Prant Karwaha, J&K.

The ceremony took place in the presence of numerous dignitaries, including Col Mahan Singh (Retd), DDC Chairman Kathua, Col Dharam Vir Sharma (Retd), Ajeet Singh ADC Basohli, Darshan Singh BJP District president, Shiv Padha renowned social activist and writer, advocate Kartar Singh Slaria, Capt Des Raj and others.

A large number of ex-servicemen, Veer Naris, prominent citizens, government employees, local residents and youth also attended the event.

Following the statue’s unveiling, wreaths were laid by the dignitaries, and a ‘Pushpanjali’ (floral tribute) was given to Amar Shaheed Mast Ram by all present on the occasion. Guests planted saplings of trees around the memorial site, and the national flag was hoisted, with participants singing the national anthem.

Local musician and singer Lekh Raj Verma along with his troupe performed patriotic songs that moved the audience emotionally. Veer Naris (widows of brave soldiers) were honored by the chief guest during the event.

Shaheed Mast Ram had made the supreme sacrifice while courageously fighting the enemy in a fierce battle in the Chhamb Sector in Jammu district in 1965.

Addressing the gathering, Maj Gen Sharma highlighted the camaraderie and patriotism of soldiers in uniform and praised the self-reliant (Atmanirbhar) approach of the Indian Armed Forces.

DDC Chairman Col. Mahan Singh (Retd) extended a warm welcome to the guests and participants, emphasizing the commendable work being carried out by Purab Seva Sainik Prashid (PSSP) Basohli under its state body’s direction. He underlined the commitment of Purab Sainiks (soldiers from the Eastern region) to serve society with dignity and honour in the nation-building process. He said Freedom Fighters and martyrs are getting due respect under Modi regime.

Notably, the statue has been made by a renowned Chandigarh based artist and the front wall has been beautifully painted by a young local artist, Sunita Kumari. The complete program was organized to the perfection by the veterans under the able guidance of Col Mahan Singh.