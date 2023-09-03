Koul, Kavinder unveil statue of Vajpayee near Radio Station Jammu

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 3: Ashok Koul, General Secretary (Org) and Kavinder Gupta today unveiled the statue of Atal Bihari Vajpayee during a programme held at Atalji Chowk near Radio Station Jammu.

On the occasion, Jugal Kishore Sharma, Member Parliament (MP), Purnima Sharma, Corporator Ward No: 1 and former Dy Mayor were also present.

It is pertinent to mention here that Kavinder Gupta had provided the funds for the installation of this statue at this intersection earlier named as Atal Chowk by the former Deputy Mayor Jammu, Purnima Sharma.

Speaking on the occasion, Ashok Koul stated that Atal Bihari Vajpayee will always be a source of inspiration for the BJP. “There are multiple achievements of this great leader during his parliamentary stint of 60 years. His address in the UNO was highly impressive and is remembered by the statesmen across the globe even today,” he said, adding that the National Highways project that has transformed the whole scenario was envisioned by Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

In his address, Kavinder Gupta said that Atal Bihari Vajpayee introduced the concept of good governance and proved it during his tenure as Nation’s Prime Minister by ending misgovernance and loot of tax payers’ money that existed during the Congress rule. Even India’s nuclear capability was displayed by conducting Pokhran blast during his tenure, he added.

He also informed that a big function will be held on the birth anniversary of Vajpayee on December 25 at the same place.

Former Dy Mayor Purnima Sharma also enumerated the achievements of AB Vajpayee. She asserted that remaining a Parliament member for such a long time was enough to prove the par excellence qualities of Vajpayee as people’s representative.

Pramod Kapahi, Rajeev Charak and Mahant Rameshwar Dass also spoke on the occasion.

Vinay Gupta, Sanjita Dogra, Parveen Kerni, Rajesh Gupta, Anu Gupta, Ramesh Gupta, Rajesh Gupta, Sanjay Mahay, Vageesh Gupta, Sakina Bano, Naresh Pradhan, Subhash Gupta, Satinder Gupta, Manav Gupta, Parveen Arora, Sangeeta Anand, Shub Lata Sharma, Suman Raina and Radha Sharma were present on the occasion.