Shiv Sena demands free food, cash help for poor, needy

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 9: Shiv Sena J&K team expressed deep concern over the increasing prices of essential commodities and sharp decline in earnings due to the ongoing pandemic and lockdown.

In a press conference here today Shiv Sena leader, Ashwani Gupta demanded free food and cash help for the poor and needy people of J&K as the current figures of COVID positive cases indicate that the lockdown is likely to be prolonged.

He urged upon J&K LG to start a free meal scheme for the poor and needy people of J&K.

Gupta claimed that it has become impossible for the common man at present to earn a two time meal for his family while certain sections of the society like daily wage earners have reached the brink of starvation.

Raj Singh, Shiv Sena general secretary; Raju Salaria, vice president cum spokesperson; Mangu Ram, state secretary; Sanjeev Sudan, district president, Ganesh Bhagat and others were also present in the press conference.