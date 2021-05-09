Dogri song ‘Kus Galla Dus Moiye’ released

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 9: A Dogri song “Kus Galla Dus Moiye” has been released by Tera Entertainment on Youtube.

The song has been written by Kuldip Sharma and composed by Brij Mohan. Duet song is sung by Lovely Chandra and Riyaz Malik. Directed and edited by Vikran Mehta, the screenplay and production team was led by Mohit Sharma. Post Production was done by Trinetra. Featured by Sonali Pandita and Binny Bharat, the guest artists were Trinabh Puri and Vedika Kohli.

Produced by Kuldip Sharma and Raghav Sharma, the song is recorded at RMK Broadcasting Studio, Jammu.

The song is shot at different locations including Tera Farms Vijaypur, Latti, Shiv Gali of Duddu and Basant Garh area.

The melodious song is getting appreciation by well wishers from all over India and abroad.

The song has given much needed relief in the tense situation created by COVID-19 pandemic.

People have loved the song and are giving very encouraging response.

The attempt of the producers is to promote Dogri Music and tourist places of Jammu region.

People have appreciated the lyrics and composition of the song and singers which has rejuvenated the true glory of Dogri language and culture’s sweetness.