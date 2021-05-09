Cops rescue three from flood

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, May 9: Police today rescued three family members trapped in flash flood in a river at Dheyari, Ramnagar.

After getting information from locals a team of cops from Police Station Ramnagar led by SDPO Ramnagar, Dr. Bhishm Dubey and SHO Police Station Ramnagar, Kulbir Singh Choudhary without wasting time reached the spot.

They launched a rescue operation with the help of locals of the area including Sarpanch Sunil Sharma and Swaran Singh and rescued all the three persons including a woman and her child as they were trapped in flash flood in a river.

The rescued persons were Madan Lal son of Prem Nath and his wife Nisha Devi and eight year old son Varun Sharma and the family was from Ward 8, village Dehari, Ramnagar.