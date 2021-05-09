Councillor starts work of footbridge construction

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 9: Councillor of Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC), Sharda Kumari here today started construction of footbridge over a deep drain at Kasim Nagar in Ward 47.

The old footbridge was damaged and became dangerous for use due to which the locals were forced to take a longer route.

After the efforts by the Councillor an amount of Rs. 11.30 lakh was allotted for the construction of new footbridge.

Speaking on the occasion Sharda Kumari said, after the construction of footbridge a slab will also be placed over deep drain with an expenditure of Rs. 7 lakh to cover it.

She directed the concerned Ex.En, AEE and JE to make sure that quality of work remains upto the mark so that there is no danger to the people using the footbridge.

Kumari appealed everyone to wear masks and practice social distancing at public places as COVID-19 cases are on rise again.

Viviek Patyal, Lovely and BJP workers along with prominent members of the Ward were also present on the occasion.