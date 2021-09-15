Shilpa Shetty Kundra Reaches Katra To Pay Obeisance At Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine

JAMMU, Sep 15: Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra was recently spotted in Katra, Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday. The actor reached Katra to pay obeisance at Mata Vaishno Devi shrine. In the video accessed by Republic Media Network, Shetty can be seen riding a horse, walking in the temple, and interacting with other devotees and media persons.

On Wednesday, Shilpa Shetty Kundra walked for 13 kms to visit the Mata Vaishno Devi temple at Katra in Reasi district of Jammu & Kashmir. The Bollywood actor undertook her journey from the Katra basecamp, on a horse, to reach the cave shrine atop the Trikuta hills in J&K.

Shilpa Shetty was seen dressed in a printed suit. She looked elegant as she went for subtle makeup and pulled her hair in a ponytail. Adhering to the new norm, the Dhadkan actor wore a white mask. In the video, Shetty can also be seen interacting with other pilgrims and media persons. As she walked into the temple, she also expressed her happiness that she got to visit the holy place. (Agencies)