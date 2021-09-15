Principal, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi College of Nursing awarded National Florence Nightingale Award

JAMMU, Sept 15: Shailla Cannie, Dean and Principal, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi College of Nursing has been conferred the prestigious National Florence Nightingale Award 2020. The award was presented by the Hon’ble President of India, Sh. Ram Nath Kovind in Virtual Ceremony held at NIC Center, Jammu today.

The National Florence Nightingale Award is given to outstanding nursing personnel employed in Central, State/UTs, Private, Missionary and Voluntary Organizations. It is the highest national distinction awarded to nurses or nursing aides. The award consists of a cash amount of Rs.50,000/- a certificate and a medal.

As head of a prestigious Nursing Institution of the UT, Dr. Shailla is doing excellent work for the girl child as well as society for which she also earned praise from Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, Chairman, SMVDSB, who congratulated her for being selected for the prestigious award.

Maj. Gen. S.K.Sharma, AVSM (Retd.) Chairman, GB, SMVDCoN and Member, SMVDSB; Ramesh Kumar, IAS, Chief Executive Officer, SMVDSB and the members of the Governing Body of SMVDCoN applauded Cannie for this auspicious recognition.