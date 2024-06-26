Shekhar Suman in Conversation with Rahul Varun On The Filmy Charcha: Big Stars Must Deliver, Not Just Appear

You know the feeling when an actor makes a huge impact on screen, even with minimal footage? Shekhar Suman totally gets it. In a recent interview with The Filmy Charcha, the veteran actor dropped some truth bombs about why an actor’s presence matters infinitely more than screen time these days.

Shekhar Suman believes that in today’s world, an actor’s impact and performance in a scene matters more than the actual screen time or footage. According to him, “If you want footage you can be in literally every frame in a 3 hour film. But delivery matters.” He points out that some big budget films with major stars fail because they focus too much on having the lead actors in every scene rather than on the overall impact and experience.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/C8gss1UPreY/?igsh=anYxbnN2ZWthdTZy

On the other hand, a single powerful scene or dialogue can resonate strongly with audiences and create an enduring impression. For example, Amitabh Bachchan had a major role in Deewar but Shashi Kapoor’s one dialogue in Deewar,

“Mere paas maa hai” became iconic.

Similarly, Richa Chadda had a small part in ‘Heeramandi’ series but left such an impact that audiences were disappointed when her character died. As Shekhar says to The Filmy Charcha, “The lesser the actor gets the screen presence, the more people are eager to see you in the film.”

Sharmin Segal’s performance in the series ‘Heeramandi’ has received harsh criticism, with viewers commenting on her “expressionless face”. However, Shekhar Suman has come to her defense, praising her subtle and nuanced performance. He argues that was the nature of her complex character and she conveyed emotions brilliantly using her eyes. “Everything she had been through, everything her character was feeling she showed it with her eyes and it had nothing to do with her expressions!” According to Shekhar, a director like Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s caliber would have made changes if her performance was not working.

To convey the depth of her suffering through unrestrained expressions and outbursts would not have matched the character. As per Shekhar, viewers who criticize Sharmin’s “poker face” may have missed the nuances in her performance and the unspoken anguish she was able to convey.

Shekhar Suman makes some compelling arguments about why an actor’s impact matters far more than their screen time these days in the exclusive interview with The Filmy Charcha. It’s all about creating memorable moments and connecting with the audience, even if you’re only on screen for a few scenes.

Big-name stars can no longer rely on dominating every frame – they’ve got to make each second count. And newcomers and character actors should take heart that a standout performance will get noticed, regardless of footage. At the end of the day, stories need room to breathe. Trying to cram stars into every nook and cranny won’t improve a film. As Shekhar says, let the narrative come out, and give your actors the space to deliver something special. That’s what viewers will remember even after the credits roll.