DE Web Desk

JAMMU, June 25: The Government today regularised the Incharge Superintending Engineer, PW(R&B), Dharam Paul as SE.

An official spokesman said that as recommended by the Departmental Promotion Committee/ J&K Public Service Commission, sanction is hereby accorded to the regular promotion of Dharam Paul, I/C Superintending Engineer (Civil, Retd) as SE Civil in the Public Works Department with effect from 06-02-2020 in the new pay scale.

See order copy click here….