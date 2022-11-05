Sheetal Nanda inaugurates Child Care Institute in Ramgarh

Excelsior Correspondent

SAMBA, Nov 5: Commissioner Secretary Social Welfare Sheetal Nanda, today, inaugurated a 25 bedded Child Care Institute, PALAASH at Nandpur, Ramgarh.

The institute will provide shelter to the child in need of care.

On the occasion, Commissioner Secretary inspected the facilities being provided to inmates of the institution including shelter, food, education, meditation, art and craft, medical facilities etc.

Sheetal Nanda interacted with the students present on the ocassion and distributed school bags among them.

She said that Child Care Institution (CCI), commonly known as PALAASH, will be providing special care and protection to children, who needs such services. She called upon stakeholders to create maximum awareness on Children’s Home, PALAASH.

While reviewing the functioning of One stop Centre and District Hub for Empowerment of women (DHEW), Commissioner Secretary laid emphasis upon providing all sort of help and support to the women of the district who are in need of immediate help of any sort by coordinating among all agencies under guidelines.

“One Stop Centres (OSC) are intended to support women affected by violence, in private and public spaces, within the family, community and at the workplace,” added Sheetal Nanda.