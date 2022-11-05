National conference of Association of Plastic Surgeons of India from Nov 9 to 13

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 5: For the first time, Amritsar boasts of organising the national conference of the Association of Plastic Surgeons of India, which represents more than 2000 plastic surgeons from all across the country.

This is only the second time that this conference is being held in Punjab, with the first one being held at Patiala 40 years back.

The conference is being organised by the Department of Plastic Surgery, Amandeep Hospitals, Amritsar from 9th to 13th November under the leadership of Dr Ravi K Mahajan, who is the President of the Association of Plastic Surgeons of India and the organising Chairman of the event.

Dr Ravi Mahajan informed that the conference will be attended by more than 700 plastic surgeons from different parts of the country. There will be about twenty plastic surgeons from all over the world, including the USA, UK, Australia, Europe and Dubai. He said that the latest advancements in the fields of reconstructive and aesthetic surgery will be deliberated upon in the meeting.

There will be master classes, hands-on workshops and surgical video workshops for the benefit of trainee plastic surgeons.

More than 400 research papers on various aspects of plastic surgery will also be presented. This five-day event will help in improving the skills of plastic surgeons as well as bring about awareness surrounding plastic surgery amongst the masses, Dr Mahajan added.

Dr Avtar Singh, Chief Orthopaedic Surgeon and Director of Amandeep Hospital said that it is a matter of great pride for Amandeep Hospital as well as the city of Amritsar that such an event of national level is being held at Amritsar with the efforts of Dr Ravi Mahajan and his team of plastic surgeons at Amandeep Hospital.