Chairman DDC reviews issues pertaining to developmental projects in Bhaderwah

Excelsior Correspondent

BHADERWAH, Nov 5: Chairman District Development Council Doda, Dhananter Singh Kotwal, today chaired a meeting of the officers of Additional District Bhaderwah to review and discuss the issues related to tourism development and other allied sectors in Bhaderwah.

He sought feedback from the departments with regard to the works related to the development of tourism as discussed in the previous meeting held in the month of March , this year.

During the meeting threadbare discussion was also held with regard to the issues of public importance including the completion of ongoing works, start of works not taken up.

He sought the action taken report regarding smooth road connectivity leading to various tourist destinations, including Bhadarwah-Padri, Bhaderwah-Jai, Bhaderwah-Saarthal roads and black topping of Bhaderwah-Doda road by GREF. The issue of the park at Seri Bazar was also discussed at length.

He said that the people are demanding to convert the park into a paid parking for vehicles and directed the E. O Municipality to have a look into the matter and get public opinion about the same.

He directed the concerned to remove illegal parking of vehicles and encroachments especially on Jai road and Vasuki Dera path which cause jamming of vehicles especially during heavy snowfall in winter and heavy tourist rush in summer.

A committee was also constituted to look into the issue of zero point of hospital road and to submit a report thereof.

The sanitation of the town area and rural areas was also discussed. In response to the queries raised by the DDC Chairman, the officers of Jal Shakti department provided details of the allotted works, ongoing works and works completed so far.

The Officers of JKPDCL were directed to make the curtailment schedule easy and avoid unscheduled power cuts during the coming winter

The Chairman DDC asked the departments to maintain better coordination with the Council, besides directed them to respond to the issues being forwarded to them by the respective PRI members on priority basis.

He asked all departments to ensure the disposal of each issue that has been raised and discussed on priority. He further asked them to strictly implement the directions in letter and spirit.

In addition to this, the DDC Chairperson directed all the line departments to ensure that all the ongoing works were completed by the end of the financial year on priority basis without lapsing the funds allocated against the plan/works.

Many other issues like Mounds Mall road, electrification of Jai valley, compensation for Kapra KV road, compensation to habitants of Jai road at Chinchora, Kapra power station etc were discussed at large during the meeting.