Development crisis in Ward 60, water supply after 3 days

Sanjeev K. Sharma

JAMMU, Nov 5: The elected body of Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) has failed to come up to the expectations which the people of Jammu had pinned on it though it has now completed its more than four years in office but water crisis, poor lanes and drains along with other issues still are being faced by the people of many areas of Ward number 60.

This was informed by Rajni Bala, Ward number 60 Councillor in an interaction with the Excelsior.

Rajni belongs to Congress and was elected as JMC Councillor for the second time and her Ward includes parts of main Paloura, Dhok Paloura, Migrant Camp, Lower Roop Nagar, Arjun Nagar, Buta Nagar, Azad Colony, Gujjar Mohalla, Ramzanpura, Shiva Colony near Police Station Janipur, Sectors 6, 7 and 8 of Upper Roop Nagar and Baba Sidh Goria lane.

She said that 60 per cent lane and drain works has been done in her Ward as lack of funding hindered in achieving the 100 per cent target.

“Most part of the Ward faces water crisis and even pipes have not been laid in some parts of the Ward like Sector 8 of Upper Roop Nagar for which tendering process is still underway,” the Councillor said adding that the Sector 8 of Roop Nagar also has dilapidated roads and poor condition of lanes-drains.

She informed that though of the total requirement only 70 per cent street lights have been given in the Ward most of which have now developed faults and are non-functional.

“To add to the sorrow state of affairs the online complaint provision for non-functional street lights is not working as none from the company concerned, which has installed these lights, pays any heed to such complains,” Rajni Bala claimed.

She said that water supply in the Ward is given after 3-4 days and the reason behind this either remains some snag in motor or some strike by the concerned employees due to which the people of Ward are left to suffer.

The JMC Councillor said that despite serious efforts by the police there are many addicts in the Ward.

“It is now the role of our society and parents to display their responsibility and guide the youth to right path,” she maintained.

Rajni informed that when she was elected as JMC Councillor the Ward was facing problems due to dilapidated lanes and drains and there were very few street lights while stray animal menace was also very much there.

“In rainy season Nallah in the Ward used to cause havoc due to deluge while encroachment was also a problem and many areas in the Ward had no poles,” she said.

Rajni also said that the newly installed smart power meters are yielding hefty bills which the people are resenting.

She said that she had helped many widows, elders and physically challenged people of her Ward to get pensions but the recent amendment in rules under which pension is only meant for Below Poverty Line people is against the public interests.

The Councillor said that the government should launch some scheme to help the women especially those in the advance age of their lives.

She said that during COVID-19 pandemic triggered lockdown, she distributed ration among the needy people in her Ward and herself done COVID-19 infection thrice.

“I got many affected areas of my Ward sanitized during COVID-19 pandemic and now as there is outbreak of dengue fever we are unable to get timely fogging done in the Ward as those at the helm of affairs in JMC are not properly cooperating,” the JMC Councillor claimed.

She said, though in the last over four years the cleanliness in entire Jammu especially in her Ward has increased considerably but still her Ward lacks proper number of Safai Karamcharis.

“Earlier garbage disposal was a problem but now as the JMC authorities have pressed autos into service for door-to-door collection of garbage the problem of garbage disposal has been solved to a large extent,” Rajni further said.

She informed that there is no playground in her Ward while it has five parks and three ponds and all the parks are in bad shape.

“Only one pond near Manhas Sabha has been developed while those in Sectors 6, 7 and 8 of Roop Nagar are in bad shape,” she continued.