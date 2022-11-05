Dir Tourism holds Tourism Promotion Conference at Golf Course Sidhra

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 5: Directorate of Tourism Jammu, under the guidance of Sarmad Hafeez (Secretary, Tourism Department J&K), organized a one-day “Tourism Promotion Conference” at Jammu Tawi Golf Course Sidhra, today.

Tourism stakeholders representing various Travel Associations, Travel Agents, Tour Operators and aspiring Tourism Trade operators participated in the Conference and shared their achievements and suggestions for the holistic development of Jammu Tourism.

The objective of organizing the Conference was interaction with the Travel-Trade and Tour Operator fraternity of Jammu Division and to integrate them with the recently launched Home Stay Policy, identification of new tourist circuits in each district, development and promotion of 75 Offbeat destinations of UT, J&K along with deliberating on the tourism promotion plan of all travel stakeholders.

The travel fraternity members presented their tourism promotion plans in the form of PowerPoint presentations especially with regard to upcoming events, tourism circuits and suggestions for development of unexplored areas in Jammu division. Various suggestions regarding upliftment of Tourism Sector in Jammu Division were put forth by the stakeholders which were welcomed with a positive note by the Director Tourism Jammu.

Speaking on the occasion, Director Tourism Jammu, Vivekanand Rai laid special emphasis on inclusion of local youth in promoting the unexplored tourist destinations of Jammu Division and assured that the department shall work in tandem with all registered Travel Trade associations so that a detailed roadmap and calendar of activities is worked upon for the coming season and next year.

He reiterated that the focus of the department is on integration of the ‘Off Beat Tourist Destinations’ with tourist circuits and upcoming popular tourist areas like Pancheri, Sudhmahadev, Mantalai, Dudu and Kulwanta for holistic development of these areas with regard to potential in adventure tourism, rural tourism, eco-tourism, heritage tourism among other tourism related activities.

During the day-long interactive conference, Joint Director Tourism Suniana Sharma Mehta informed that the senior officers of Tourism department have recently held various awareness cum sensitization camps at Chennai, Udhampur, Jammu, Kathua, Samba, Rajouri, Reasi and other areas wherein special emphasis was laid on the identification and mapping of tourist circuits, trekking routes, identification and capacity building for interested Homestay proprietors along with dissemination of information regarding tourism department policies like ‘Homestay Registration Policy recently notified in June 2022’, ‘Village cooperatives’ formulated through the cooperative department at various tourist destinations.