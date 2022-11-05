DC Jammu reviews revenue related matters, services

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 5: Deputy Commissioner Jammu, Avny Lavasa today reviewed the functioning of Revenue Department and revenue related matters, services and status and progress of the development projects and schemes being implemented in the district.

ADC L&O Harvinder Singh along with Tehsildars and senior officers from Revenue department were present in the meeting.

The Deputy Commissioner took a detailed tehsil wise review regarding writing and digitization of Jamabandis, implementation of SVAMITVA scheme, status of eviction of unauthorised occupants from state land, disposal of revenue court cases on RCCMS portal, issuance of online Fard Intlhab and other services, attestation of pending mutations, acquisition of land and compensation etc.

Reviewing the progress regarding writing of Jamabandis and digitization, attestation of mutations and writing of Girdawaris, the DC directed the Tehsildars to expedite the process and complete the same as per targets.

She set timelines for the concerned officers for speedy submission of details of mutations and updation of Jamabandis/ Girdawari.

Regarding disbursement of e-rent, the Deputy Commissioner instructed the officers to clear the same without further delay.

The Deputy Commissioner also directed the Tehsildars for speedy disposal of court cases related to revenue and upload accordingly.