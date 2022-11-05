Khatana asks people not to get misled by false propaganda

Excelsior Correspondent

SAMBA, Nov 5: Gulam Ali Khatana, MP Rajya Sabha today asserted that Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has delivered what he has promised and people at large believe that whatever he has promised for pasmanda Samaj, Gujjars and Bakkerwal community would also come true.

He said that Narendra Modi in his maiden speech in Jammu in the year 2014 has made special mention of his bonding with the Gujjar and Bakkerwal community and people should not be misled by politically motivated propaganda to break this bond.

Addressing a largely attending function at village Badhori here Gulam Ali Khatana said that Gujjar Bakkerwal community has remained at the forefront to safeguard the national interest and laid down thousands of lives to protect the integrity of the country. But successive governments for past 70 years neglected them and while few elites benefitted yet most of the population remained bereft of any visible change in their socio-education and economic standards.

He said that BJP led Government provided them political reservation, special schemes for education, passed Forest Rights Act and many such schemes are in the pipeline.

Khatana said that Jammu and Kashmir has the second largest population of Gujjar-Bakkerwals but had no effective voice in the law making bodies neither those who represented them for last 70 years could stand up to their political master and our community was just exploited for political gains.

He said that present Government is capable of taking historic decisions like neutering of Article 370, ending the dynastic population in JKUT and implementing more than 850 Central laws in JKUT which are directly benefitting then common man.

He said that Prime Minister, Narendra Modi believes in transformational politics and has taken historical decisions leading to India emerging as a major world power. He urged them to support the initiatives of BJP led Government and help in nation building.

Others who spoke on the occasion were Sarpanch Azad Hussain, Sarpanch Saleem, Jai Ram Sharma, Gautam Singh, Naib Sarpanch, Haji Mohammad and Sudesh Sharma.