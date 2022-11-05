Dr Jitendra inaugurates Dehradun National Conclave, lauds Indian StartUps

‘Yesterday’s fairy tales, today’s reality’

Excelsior Correspondent

DEHRADUN (UTTARAKHAND), Nov 5 : Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh today said that Science has turned yesterday’s fairy tales into today’s reality and therefore optimum mix of traditional knowledge with modern research can result in outcomes beyond imagination. India is blessed with certain exclusive attributes and that is why the Indian startUps are doing wonders across the world, he said.

The Minister recalled that when he was a child, there was only radio and nobody had heard of a television but his teacher used to wishfully say that one day we might be able to see the face of the news-reader on the radio. Similarly, when Sarabhai started the Space programme, most of us in India sang nursery rhymes about the moon without ever imagining that one day Indian missions will land on the surface of the moon, he added.

Delivering key-note address at the 4-day National Conclave on Akash Tattva- “Akash for Life”at Uttaranchal University Campus here, Dr Jitendra Singh said, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has enabled India to earn universal recognition for India’s science, technology, innovation capabilities and our StartUps are much sought after. The whole world is looking at India as an inspirational place, as it is helping budding countries in capacity building and satellite building including nanosatellites, he said.

The Minister said, all this has become possible due to constant support and encouragement of Prime Minister Modi for scientific pursuits in all aspects of life during the last over eight years. He also underlined that it will be Science, Technology and Innovations that will define India’s role in the next 25 years to make it a frontline scientific power in the world.

Veteran RSS Ideologue Bhaiyyaji Joshi, Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Pushkar Singh Dhami, Jitender Joshi, Chancellor of Uttaranchal University, Principal Scientific Advisor to the Government of India, Prof Ajay Kumar Sood, Chairman ISRO, S. Somanath, Secretary Science & Technology, Dr S. Chandrasekhar, Secretary, Biotechnology, Dr Rajesh S Gokhale and Professors, Lecturers and Students joined the inaugural event.

Dwelling on the theme of Akash Tattva conclave, Dr Jitendra Singh said, this is a first of its kind event organized in India since Independence, where ancient wisdom is combined with Modern Research by striking an optimum balance to achieve the desired outcomes. The Minister lauded Bhaiyyaji Joshi for the brain behind Panchamahabhoot conclave on Aakash, Vaayu Jal, Prithvi and Agni.

Giving the example of the opening up of the Traditional Knowledge Digital Library (TKDL) database to users, besides patent offices.in August this year as a new dawn for Indian traditional knowledge, Dr Jitendra Singh said, it will be linked with modern knowledge and provide value addition to common users. He said, it also underlines the fact that without getting swayed by the fanciful stories or romanticism of the past or the ancient times, how best one can extract what is relevant to modern times and this the crux of the Panchamahabhhoot-combining ancient wisdom with modern science.