JMC intensifies fogging drive

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 5: On the directions of Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) Mayor, Rajinder Sharma the Corporation has intensified fogging drives in view of increasing Dengue cases in Jammu so that breeding of the mosquitoes responsible for spreading the disease can be stopped.

Today morning a special drive was launched by the Mayor from M.A Stadium to cover the areas from where large number of dengue cases were reported.

The areas covered in this drive were Rehari, Paloura, Janipur, Sarwal, Rajpura, Subash Nagar, New Plot, Roop Nagar, Talab Tillo, Bakshi Nagar, Muthi, Gandhi Nagar and Channi Himmat.

Deputy Mayor, Baldev Singh Billawaria; Chairmen of all Standing Committees-Raj Kumar, Hardeep Singh Mankotia and Ajay Gupta along with officers of JMC were also present on the occasion.

Apart from this, as per the new daily roster, all JMC Wards are also being covered for fogging and in coming days fogging drives will be done in all the Wards in coordination with Anti Malaria Wing of Jammu.

The Mayor stated that such drives shall continue in future also to completely eradicate Dengue from the city.

He directed the Health Wing of JMC to put in place sufficient number of men and machinery so that no area remains uncovered from fogging.

The Mayor also asked the people of Jammu city to avoid accumulation of water at their homes by emptying water coolers, pots or any stored water and keep the surroundings neat and clean.

Councillors Amit Gupta, Surjeet Singh, Jaideep Sharma and Neena Gupta were also present on the occasion.