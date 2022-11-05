Non Gazetted Police Pensioners Welfare Forum holds protest

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 5: Non-Gazetted Police Pensioners Welfare Forum today held a protest demonstration here in front of Press Club to project their demands.

A large number of retired police pensioners under the leadership of Ajit Singh, Chairman, Non-Gazetted Police Pensioners Welfare Forum gathered outside Press Club and raised slogans against the Government for ignoring their long pending demand regarding pay anomalies.

Addressing the protestors, Ajit Singh said that Government is giving the effect of its Order No 229-F of 2014 dated 7-10-2014 regarding pay anomaly, from the date of order though the effect should be given from the year 1996 when 5th Pay Commission was implemented throughout the State leaving only police department.

He demanded enhancement in the medical allowance from Rs 300 to Rs 1000 and 10 per cent reservation for admission in professional colleges and in recruitment for the children of police personnel.

He requested the Government to release the funds so that the retirees get their emoluments and will be able to meet their expenses.