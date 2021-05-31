Sheetal interacts with persons with special disabilities

Excelsior Corresondent

JAMMU, May 31: Secretary, Social Welfare Department, Sheetal Nanda, today convened a virtual meet with persons with spinal cord injuries and special disabilities of Kashmir division to listen to their grievances so as to redress them and ensure the facilities reach at their doorsteps.

During the meet, the participants raised several issues and demands which were discussed threadbare. The issues and concerns highlighted included accessibilities like ramps and other special disabled friendly infrastructure in all public and private buildings besides educational institutions particularly with regard to books and other requisite necessities. They urged the Secretary to intervene and ensure that the process for issuance of income certificates is simplified and they may be provided special ration cards.

Besides, several other significant issues like provision of rehabilitation homes/centers, disabled friendly public transport, availability of ambulance and doctors on call, reservation in government jobs, customized wheel chairs, specific prosthetic aid were also brought to the notice of the Secretary.

The participants requested for their involvement in all programs and measures being taken up by the government for their welfare and rehabilitation.

After giving a patient hearing to the issues and demands raised by the participants, Sheetal Nanda assured them that all efforts would be initiated to ensure that their problems are mitigated and benefits reach the deserving and genuine persons. She assured them that other issues discussed in the meeting would be brought into the notice of higher authorities for early redressal.

She affirmed that the Government is taking several innovative measures to make their lives comfortable and dignified with special focus on accessibilities and livelihood programs.