Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, May 31: A villager died because of lightning in Latti area of district Udhampur, here today.

The deceased was identified as Sansar Chand (50), son of Farnghu, resident of Latti. He was moving near Koi Nallah while going to his home in the evening around 5.30 pm when the tragedy struck.

Amidst thundershower, he was hit by a strong beam of light from the sky and reportedly died on the spot.